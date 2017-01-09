President Park Geun-hye has been stripped of her powers and is currently facing impeachment after being named as an accomplice in an influence-peddling scandal involving her friend Choi Soon Sil. Park has denied wrongdoing but the South Korean public, frustrated by the nation's history of political scandals and crony capitalism, remains unconvinced and strongly supports impeachment.

Parliament voted to eject Park in early Dec and the country's Constitutional Court now has to either uphold or overturn the motion by June 21. If they approve of impeachment, a presidential election will be held within 60 days. Otherwise, an election for the five-year single-term presidency is scheduled for Dec. 20.

Ban has yet to officially declare his candidacy, but has hinted at the prospect. "I will devote my whole body to work hard if what I have seen and experienced as the UN secretary-general helps develop the Republic of Korea," he told Korean media on Dec. 20. "I will decide what to do after meeting people from every walk of life after returning home."

The 72 year-old diplomat, regarded as a conservative figure, does not officially have any political affiliations, so the process to recruit him could be fierce. "Parties will roll out the red carpet-and draw knives-when Ban returns this week," explained Scott Seaman, senior analyst at Eurasia in a recent note.

Among suitors is the newly-formed Barun Party (BP), which was launched just within the past two weeks and consists of over 30 lawmakers who defected from Park's ruling Saenuri Party.

"The more centrist People's Party is likely to court Ban as well and is rumored to be considering backing him jointly with the BP," Seaman noted.