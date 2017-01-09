CEO of small-cap biotech Blueprint Medicines on why the shares are up 60% in one year

Blueprint Medicines CEO Jeff Albers gave a revealing update on the company in an exclusive CNBC PRO interview with CNBC's Meg Tirrell from JPMorgan's Annual Healthcare Conference.

Blueprint is an early-state biotech firm that is developing anti-cancer treatments. Its shares are up approximately 60 percent in the past year.

On why the company's shares rallied: "I think it's a reflection of a couple of factors. First off, late in the year we shared data at medical conferences for three different diseases that showed early activity in areas where there is a clear medical need. Secondly, we filed an application with the FDA that's now been accepted," he said. "We signed a collaboration with Roche out of Switzerland."

Albers also commented on what differentiates the company, the criteria for partnerships and the upcoming catalysts for the shares.

