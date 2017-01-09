Car makers use Detroit Auto Show to talk up ‘Made in USA’ amid Trump’s tweetstorms

Car makers used the Detroit Auto Show to talk up their U.S. production, in a likely reaction to President-elect Donald Trump's all-hours tweet storms, an industry analyst said on Tuesday.

John Rosevear, senior auto specialist at The Motley Fool, told CNBC's "The Rundown" on Tuesday that it was a repeated theme at the annual auto show.

"It's clearly a new and big movement across the board," he said. "Every press conference, every discussion we have today, it seems like some executive from any of the automakers is at pains to talk about what they make in the U.S., how much they make in the U.S."

Rosevear noted that a VW conference highlighted that its SUVs were being made in Tennessee, while Toyota went so far as to display a Camry model with "Made in U.S.A." painted on the side.

"It's being talked up obviously at the Detroit-based automakers, but also at a lot of what we call the transplants, the overseas companies doing business here in the U.S. too."

Automakers new focus on flag-waving has followed a series of all-hours tweets from Trump lambasting, sometimes inaccurately, plans to produce vehicles in Mexico.

Trump has previously called Ford "horrible" for its plans to move all small-car production to Mexico within three years, and has threatened to impose a border tax on automakers which move production abroad.

Earlier this month, Ford announced that it was scrapping plans for a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico and instead would invest $700 million in the Flat Rock assembly plant in Michigan.