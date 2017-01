Nobody gets brownie points for playing it safe.

"My advice to my 21-year-old self would be to take more risks, and definitely buy Microsoft and more real estate," said Mike Hopkins, CEO of Hulu, the video streaming service.

Bob Pittman, CEO of iHeartMedia, a provider of streaming music and digital radio, put it succinctly.

"Don't plan so much," he said. "Truth is, you've got to change it every day and be ready for the future."