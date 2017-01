GoPro has been worth almost 10 times as much as it is now, but shares of the stock fell off dramatically in part because of production problems the company encountered at the end of last year. Woodman, now 41 years old, says GoPro will return to profitability in 2017.



He also says that his success as an entrepreneur is a result of his perseverance and dedication.

"One thing I always tell entrepreneurs is if you can out-passion and out-commit and out-determine your competition," then you will be successful. "For some reason, most humans give up. They just do.

"I think the most successful entrepreneurs are the ones who tell themselves, 'I am going to die before I give up on this effort.'"