China's economy on the mend as producer prices rise to 5-year highs in December.

China's producer prices rose in December at their fastest pace since September 2011 on strong raw material prices, signalling stabilization in the world's second largest economy.

Producer prices rose 5.5 percent from a year ago in December, higher than a Reuters analyst forecast of 4.5 percent, according to Chinese government data.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) was up 1.6 percent from November. Producer prices had slumped in recent years amid excess capacity in many industries and a slowdown in global growth.

"The PPI returning to positive is a kind of stabilization that can help industrial profits to improve; that can alleviate some of the liquidity pressure of corporates," said ANZ's chief economist for Greater China, Raymond Yeung.

ANZ expects 2017's full-year PPI to be at 2.5 percent.