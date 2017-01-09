Chinese anti-corruption watchdog toughens its stance – on itself

The CCDI's navel gazing may be linked to some of its own officials being arrested for corruption. China Daily reported official figures which revealed that "more than 7,900 disciplinary officials from across the country have been punished for various types of wrongdoing" since late 2012. Of these, 17 from the CCDI itself were placed under investigation.

This point was hammered home to the Chinese public by national broadcaster CCTV last week, which aired a three-part documentary in which 10 CCDI officials confessed their corruption.

The series, titled "Forging Steel Requires Strength in One's Body" (rough translation), shows one official admitting to accepting 141 million yuan ($20.3 million) in bribes and accepting over a thousand bottles of alcohol.