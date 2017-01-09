Donald Trump will have 'very little' influence on market in 2017, strategist says

The recent market rally would have occurred whether President-elect Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton won the presidential election, strategist Scott Wren told CNBC on Monday.



In fact, he thinks Trump's new administration will have very little, if any, influence on the market this year.

"We're trading off fundamentals that are going to happen in 2017, which has very little to do with whoever the new president would have been," the senior global equity strategist for Wells Fargo Investment Institute said in an interview with CNBC's "Closing Bell."

"Being Donald Trump, he's going to have very little influence on GDP, earnings, all those sorts of things in 2017."