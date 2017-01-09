European elections at risk to aggressive cyber attack threats: EU security commissioner

Europe is poised to host several key elections throughout 2017 with respective political organizations anxious to boost their defenses to any potential cyber attacks . The citizens of Netherlands go to the polls on March 15 with general elections in France, Germany and Italy to follow throughout the calendar year.

"It's clear that many institutions across Europe and more widely, and that includes the European Commission, are subject to a continuously increasing number of cyber attacks from different sources," Julian King, EU security commissioner, told the Financial Times on Sunday.

"These threats are persistent; they are aggressive, and more and more dangerous and potentially destructive," he added.

France would be just as vulnerable to cyber attacks from foreign powers as the U.S. had been in the 2016 presidential election, according to Jean-Yves Le Drian, France's defense minister.

France "should not be naive" in thinking that it could be immune to such attacks throughout its election process, Le Drian told French publication Le Journal on Sunday.