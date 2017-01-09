European markets seen higher; euro zone unemployment data eyed

European bourses are set to open higher on Monday continuing the gains seen in the U.S. and Asian markets.
The auto sector will be under the radar on Monday after U.S. officials arrested a Volkswagen executive on conspiracy charges, the New York Times reported citing two people with knowledge of the arrest. This comes as carmakers reveal their new models for the mass markets at the Detroit auto show this week.
Health care stocks should also be in focus after the French drugmaker Ipsen said it would buy some assets of Merrimack.