The week will begin with attorney general nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama and Homeland Security pick retired Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly facing Senate panels on Tuesday.



But Wednesday is when Team Trump will really dominate Washington. Here's who will be on the hot seat nearly simultaneously that day:



Former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson, Trump's pick for secretary of State, will go before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which is chaired by Republican Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, who was himself a possible candidate for the post. Expect intense scrutiny of Tillerson's connections to Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Tillerson, after all, was decorated by Putin with a Russian Order of Friendship award after signing massive oil deals with Russian companies.

Watch for questioning from former Trump opponent Marco Rubio, who tweeted in the wake of Tillerson's nomination: "Being a "friend of Vladimir" is not an attribute I am hoping for from a #SecretaryOfState." Also on the panel grilling Tillerson: Virginia Democrat Tim Kaine, who ran against Trump as Hillary Clinton's vice presidential pick, and who last week compared Russian meddling in the 2016 election to Watergate.



Sessions will face the Senate Judiciary Committee for a hearing expected to start Tuesday. Senators are typically extremely deferential to their colleagues who are up for an administration position. But this year, Democrats are spoiling for a fight over what some believe to be Sessions' weak record on civil rights and racial issues.

Less than a week after an unprecedented intelligence community assessment that Putin sought to manipulate the 2016 presidential election to benefit Trump, Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Kan., will go before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence as Trump's pick to head the CIA. Pompeo will have to explain how he plans to lead the CIA in an era in which the president-elect has been openly mocking the intelligence community and calling into question its central finding that Putin wanted Trump elected.