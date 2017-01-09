Futures point to lower open on Wall Street; earnings in focus

On the data front, Monday will see consumer credit for November released at 3 p.m ET.

On the earnings front Acuity Brands, Commercial Metals and Global Payments are all set to report before the bell. Barracuda Networks and WD-40 are both due to report after the market close.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.43 percent lower on Monday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.55 percent higher, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.34 percent lower.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $56.49 a barrel on Monday morning, down 1.02 percent, while U.S. crude was around $53.46 a barrel, down 0.96 percent.

Oil prices slipped on Monday as increased exports from Iran appeared to weaken the efforts by other oil producers to curtail global oversupply.