Here's why Ford's CEO isn't worried about Trump's proposed tax, trade reforms

    Ford CEO: We look at tax, trade factors in our business   

    CEO Mark Fields told CNBC on Monday that President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tax or trade reforms would not influence Ford Motor's long-term goals.

    In an interview on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," Fields said Ford wants to use its existing facilities around the world, but does not condemn Trump's goals.

    "As we plan our business going forward, we look at a lot of factors. One is the trade environment and also tax policy. And we have taken that into account. In the meantime, we have to make decisions," Fields said.

    Trump has previously called Ford "horrible" for its plans to move all small-car production to Mexico within three years, and has threatened to impose a border tax on automakers who move production abroad.

    "It used to be cars were made in Flint and you couldn't drink the water in Mexico," he said in a September speech in Flint, Michigan. "Now the cars are made in Mexico, and you can't drink the water in Flint. That's not good."

    The automaker said last week it will cancel production of a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico, and will instead invest $700 million in Flat Rock, Michigan. It will add 700 direct new jobs in Flat Rock to produce high-tech electrified and autonomous vehicles, plus the Ford Mustang and Lincoln Continental.


    Fields told CNBC on Monday the company cancelled production of the plant because it "didn't need the capacity anymore."

    Ford Motor said at the Detroit Auto Show it will return to its U.S. model lineup the Bronco, a truck-like SUV, and the midsize pickup truck Ranger.

    Both new products will be made at the Michigan Assembly Plant outside Detroit, where the Focus compact sedan is made. Ford had previously said the Focus would be made at a plant in Mexico.

    Both models are part of Ford's response to the growing attraction of U.S. consumers toward SUVs and pickup trucks and away from sedans.

    —Reuters contributed to this report.

