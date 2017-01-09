Here's why Ford's CEO isn't worried about Trump's proposed tax, trade reforms

Ford CEO: We look at tax, trade factors in our business 1 Hour Ago | 01:08

CEO Mark Fields told CNBC on Monday that President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tax or trade reforms would not influence Ford Motor's long-term goals.

In an interview on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," Fields said Ford wants to use its existing facilities around the world, but does not condemn Trump's goals.

"As we plan our business going forward, we look at a lot of factors. One is the trade environment and also tax policy. And we have taken that into account. In the meantime, we have to make decisions," Fields said.

Trump has previously called Ford "horrible" for its plans to move all small-car production to Mexico within three years, and has threatened to impose a border tax on automakers who move production abroad.

"It used to be cars were made in Flint and you couldn't drink the water in Mexico," he said in a September speech in Flint, Michigan. "Now the cars are made in Mexico, and you can't drink the water in Flint. That's not good."