Juno Therapeutics CEO gives 2017 outlook after drug trial halt cut stock in half last year

Juno Therapeutics CEO Hans Bishop gave an update on the biotech company in an exclusive CNBC PRO interview with CNBC's Meg Tirrell from JPMorgan's Annual Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

"The ultimate goal of the company is to be the therapeutic leader by best understanding the science and further improving on the types of therapies we have today," he said. "The types of product candidates we have can not only dramatically help patients — they can also help save money."

Juno shares were down by more than 50 percent in 2016 after the company halted a clinical trial in November 2016.



Bishop commented on the trial halt, competition and long-term strategy of the company.

