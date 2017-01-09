    Business

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

    STOCKS/ ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are down after the Dow Jones Industrial average closed about 36 points shy of the still-elusive 20,000 mark Friday. A downward move in crude prices is the biggest reason for the lower futures right now.

    OIL/ ENERGY

    -U.S.crude prices are down about 2 percent to the $52 a barrel level. This is in response to ramped-up U.S. production.

    DEALS/NO DEALS

    -McDonald's is selling off most of its China businesses to Citic for $2.1 billion.

