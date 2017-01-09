Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are down after the Dow Jones Industrial average closed about 36 points shy of the still-elusive 20,000 mark Friday. A downward move in crude prices is the biggest reason for the lower futures right now.

OIL/ ENERGY

-U.S.crude prices are down about 2 percent to the $52 a barrel level. This is in response to ramped-up U.S. production.

DEALS/NO DEALS

-McDonald's is selling off most of its China businesses to Citic for $2.1 billion.