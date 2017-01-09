Trader Jon Najarian buying these stocks on Trump's push to boost US auto production

Trader Jon Najarian shares his investment stance on a group of auto parts makers after a tweet from President-elect Donald Trump on Monday, who thanked Fiat Chrysler for agreeing to invest more in plants in Michigan and Ohio.



The recent string of tweets from Trump shows his eagerness to create jobs in the U.S., and for investors it may signal a potential resurgence in demand for U.S.-based makers of auto parts, according to Najarian. Here's how he's playing it.

This exclusive video is only available to PRO members .