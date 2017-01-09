Nokia returns with an Android smartphone but you can’t get it in the US

The first Nokia-branded smartphone will be a 1,699 yuan ($245) device and will be exclusive to the Chinese market.
HMD Global, a start-up formed of ex-Nokia employees which owns the licenses to the Finnish firm's brand, announced the 5.5-inch Nokia 6 Android device on Sunday.
Features of the Nokia 6 include:
- High-definition display
- Aluminum body
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor
- 64-gigabyte storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front 'selfie' camera
Data from eMarketer estimate that there will be 593 million smartphone users in China this year, up from 552 million in 2016. HMD still feels there is growth in the world's second-largest economy.
"It is a strategically important market where premium design and quality is highly valued by consumers," HMD Global said in a press release Sunday.