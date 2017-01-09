Some Facebook recruiters 'stopped trying' for diversity after candidates were blocked by engineers, report says

Facebook engineers blocked so many "diversity candidates" that many recruiters stopped trying to recruit them, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Facebook's recruiters spent several hours a week and had double the incentives to bring in female, black and Latino software engineers, Bloomberg reported. But many candidates didn't get offers from the final hiring managers, who were almost all white or Asian men, according to Bloomberg.

Instead, the final decision was based more on traditional factors like a candidate's resume or whether they worked at another tech giant, a move that "seems like the most baffling waste of time," diversity consultant Joelle Emerson told Bloomberg.

Facebook declined to comment to CNBC beyond the quote given to Bloomberg: "Facebook recruits from hundreds of schools and employers from all over the world, and most people hired at Facebook do not come through referrals from anyone at the company... Once people begin interviewing at Facebook, we seek to ensure that our hiring teams are diverse."

Like many technology companies, Facebook has come under pressure to diversify its workforce more quickly. Still, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said the company "care[s] deeply about diversity."

For the full story, see the article at Bloomberg.com.