Sterling sinks to two-month low on warning that UK will leave EU’s single market

The British pound sank to a two-month low versus the U.S. dollar on Monday morning, hit by both strong labor data out of the United States and comments from the British Prime Minister suggesting the U.K. may be on track to leave the European single market.

Sterling broke below 1.22 U.S. dollars at around 6.00 a.m. London time, a level seen as an important support point by foreign exchange traders, reaching lows untested since the final days of October.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May made clear that she will prioritize keeping control of immigration in the hands of her government over favoring access to the European single market once the U.K. leaves the European Union (EU), during an interview with Sky News over the weekend. The single market is a tariff-free trade agreement within the EU and is seen as crucial for certain sectors such as car manufacturing.

"Often people talk in terms as if we are leaving the EU but we still want to keep bits of membership of the EU. We're leaving, we're coming out," May stated.