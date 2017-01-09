VISIT CNBC.COM

The 10 best credit cards to use in 2017

Liam Norris | Getty Images

Choosing a credit card is no easy task. There are hundreds to choose from and the best card for you will depend on how much debt you have, where you spend your money and your travel habits.

To help you narrow down the options, personal finance and credit card comparison site NerdWallet recently came up with a list of the best credit cards for everyone from small business owners to avid travelers.

The site considered fees, promotional and ongoing APRs, and sign-up bonuses. For rewards cards, it factored in earning and redemption rates, redemption options and redemption difficulty.

Here are NerdWallet's top picks for 2017:


THE BEST FOR FLAT-RATE TRAVEL REWARDS

Capital One Venture Rewards Card

Annual fee: $0 for the first year, then $59 per year.

Purchase APR: Variable rate from 13.49% to 23.49%.

Why it's best: Earn unlimited two miles on every dollar you spend, with no limit to how many miles you can earn. No foreign transaction fees. The sign-up bonus will earn you 40,000 miles when you spend $3,000 on purchases within three months of approval, which is equal to $400 in travel.


THE BEST FOR BONUS TRAVEL REWARDS

Chase Sapphire Preferred Card

Annual fee: $0 for the first year, then $95 per year.

Purchase APR: Variable rate from 16.24% to 23.24%.

Why it's best: Earn two rewards points per $1 spent on travel and dining, and one point per $1 spent anywhere else. No foreign transaction fees. Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases within three months of approval, which is equal to $625 in travel.


THE BEST FOR FLAT-RATE CASH BACK

Citi Double Cash Card

Annual fee: $0

Purchase APR: 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months. After that, variable rate from 13.49% to 23.49%.

Why it's best: With the Citi Double Cash card, you'll earn unlimited 1% cash back on all your purchases and an additional 1% cash back when you pay them off, making it one of the only cards that pays you when you spend and pay your balance. You choose whether your cash back comes as a check, statement credit or a gift card.


THE BEST FOR BONUS-CATEGORY CASH BACK

Chase Freedom

Annual fee: $0

Purchase APR: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months. After that, variable rate from 14.24% to 23.24%.

Why it's best: Earn a $150 bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within three months of approval. Earn 5% cash back in categories that change each quarter (up to $1,500 per quarter), and 1% back on everything else. The rotating categories are broad and have included gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants and holiday shopping.


THE BEST FOR EVERYDAY SPENDING

Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express

Annual fee: $95

Purchase APR: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months. After that, variable rate from 13.49% to 23.49%.

Why it's best: If you buy groceries and drive a car, the Blue Cash Preferred is the card for you. You'll earn 6% cash back on groceries (up to $6,000 spent annually), 3% back at gas stations and department stores, and 1% on everything else.

Plus, get $150 back after you spend $1,000 in purchases within three months of approval.


THE BEST FOR BALANCE TRANSFERS

Chase Slate

Annual fee: $0

Purchase APR: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months. After that, variable rate from 13.24% to 23.24%.

Why it's best: If you're looking to pay off debt interest- and fee-free, the Chase Slate is one of your best options with its introductory offer of a 0% APR and $0 balance transfer fee. Most other cards charge a fee of 3% to 5% of the total amount you transfer.


THE BEST FOR PEOPLE WHO HATE FEES

Citi Simplicity Card

Annual fee: $0

Purchase APR: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 21 months. After that, variable rate from 13.49% to 23.49%

Why it's best: While it doesn't offer rewards, the Citi Simplicity is the only card with no late fees, no penalty rate, and no annual fee. It also offers the longest 0% APR period.


THE BEST FOR PEOPLE WITH AVERAGE CREDIT

Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Card

Annual fee: $39

Purchase APR: 24.99% (APR will vary with the market based on the Prime Rate)

Why it's best: The QuicksilverOne can help if you're looking to build your credit, as long as you make your monthly payments on time. It offers generous rewards for a card of its kind: 1.5% cash back on every purchase, with no limit on how much you can earn.


THE BEST FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS

Discover it for Students

Annual fee: $0

Purchase APR: 0% intro APR on purchases for six months and 10.99% on balance transfers for six months. After that, variable rate from 13.49% to 22.49%.

Why it's best: It's smart to start building strong credit in college. This card offers a unique rewards program for students who get good grades: If your GPA is 3.0 or higher at the end of the year, you'll get $20 cash back annually for up to five years.

You'll also earn 5% cash back in rotating categories on up to $1,500 in spending per quarter, and 1% back on everything else. Plus, Discover matches all the cash back you earn at the end of your first year.


THE BEST FOR SMALL BUSINESS

Capital One Spark Cash for Business

Annual fee: $0 for the first year, then $59 per year.

Purchase APR: 17.49% (APR will vary with the market based on the Prime Rate)

Why it's best: This card will give your business 2% cash back on every purchase, with no category restrictions or spending caps. You can add employee cards for no additional cost and earn all the rewards from their purchases.

It also comes with a generous sign-up bonus: $500 in cash if you spend $4,500 on purchases within three months of approval.


