The 10 best credit cards to use in 2017

Choosing a credit card is no easy task. There are hundreds to choose from and the best card for you will depend on how much debt you have, where you spend your money and your travel habits.

To help you narrow down the options, personal finance and credit card comparison site NerdWallet recently came up with a list of the best credit cards for everyone from small business owners to avid travelers.

The site considered fees, promotional and ongoing APRs, and sign-up bonuses. For rewards cards, it factored in earning and redemption rates, redemption options and redemption difficulty.

Here are NerdWallet's top picks for 2017:



