The heyday of card sign-up bonuses may be done, but here are some deals

The Chase Sapphire Reserve credit card was the one to beat when it came to sign-up bonuses, offering $1,500 to people who spent $4,000 on the card in the first three months.

That era of big sign-up bonuses may be coming to an end. JPMorgan Chase recently announced it would eventually cut that bonus in half. Now savvy shoppers who search for the best rewards may be seeking other plastic.

You still have until Thursday to apply online for the full award from the card that graced the cover of Bloomberg Businessweek and made reward-points nerds' hearts skip a beat. If you really must have the full offer, you can still apply at Chase branch until March 12.

As with any credit card, the devil is in the details. Chase Sapphire Reserve charges a $450 annual fee, though it will cut $300 off if you spend it on travel.

Beyond Chase Sapphire Reserve, several card issuers still offer bonuses worth $1,000 or more. (See table below.)