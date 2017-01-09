The U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has dismissed a Red Cross claim that her country's National Health Service (NHS) is in the grip of a humanitarian crisis.

The prime minister admitted to Sky news on Sunday that there were "huge pressures" on the health service this winter but her government had provided the funding requested.

Rejecting a call for fresh emergency cash, Theresa May said the Red Cross was not painting an accurate picture.

"I don't accept the description the Red Cross has made of this," she said.

The Red Cross has been drafted to help some hospitals with patient transport and provide care for patients who have returned home.

British Red Cross Chief Executive Mike Adamson said in a statement Friday that the British government needed to allocate funds for health and social care.

"The British Red Cross is on the front line, responding to the humanitarian crisis in our hospital and ambulance services across the country," he said.