Some stocks got a lift Monday after a positive mention by President-elect Donald Trump.

The gains in Fiat Chrysler, Alibaba and LVMH contrast with the intraday stock declines on other days after negative comments from Trump.

Fiat Chrysler shares were 1.9 percent higher midday Monday after Trump praised the company on Twitter for announcing its U.S. arm will invest in U.S. plants and create jobs. The automaker later said the decision was "coincidental" to the Trump tweets, according to Reuters.