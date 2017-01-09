These companies might not have existed if it wasn’t for the iPhone

Apple’s iPhone turns 10: Here’s a look at the smartphone through the last decade

Meanwhile, podcasting has grown into a mainstream form of entertainment. Even though the technology dates back to the 1980s, podcasting (which gets its name from the Apple iPod) became established in the mid-2000s. Now, an estimated 57 million Americans regularly listen to podcasts.



Karl Rosander, founder and president of podcasting platform Acast, details how Apple's devices have helped develop this nascent industry.



"Apple products and podcasting are intrinsically linked. The advent of the iPod in 2001 launched podcasts as we know them today, but the arrival of the iPhone liberated the format and completely removed the long-winded route of downloading and transferring from desktop to device," he told CNBC via email.



"Acast's business model only really works with a mobile platform. The iPhone laid down the original technology for this industry, and now 10 years later, it's amazing to see what it's become. Today's listeners are constantly plugged in to their smartphones accessing everything on-demand."

Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

