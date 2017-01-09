This hot-potato rule may get delayed. What it means for your retirement

"While some of the largest firms lowered fees, there is a growing gap between those who can access high-quality services, and those who would be stuck with a call-center advisor."

Reactions from financial advisors to a possible delay have been mixed.

"The rule has already changed the market, though that hasn't necessarily been for the better," said Robert Schmansky, a certified financial planner who is a fiduciary at Clear Financial Advisors in Livonia, Michigan. "While some of the largest firms lowered fees, there is a growing gap between those who can access high-quality services, and those who would be stuck with a call-center advisor."



Schmansky, who has $15 million is assets under management, estimates that the compliance with the fiduciary rule could cost his firm $10,000 to $20,000 a year because of the need to upgrade his software, staff time to make sure the rule is being followed correctly and additional insurance expenses to protect against lawsuits.

"Most advisors I've spoken with aren't aware of the impact that this rule would have on them," Schmansky said. "I hope they don't just postpone this rule, but put into place a rule that works for consumers and government, and clarify what that will be quickly."

Other advisors say that the rule, which was initially proposed in 2010 and later reintroduced in 2015, addresses conflicts of interest in retirement accounts from advisors. The Obama administration estimates those conflicts cost investors $17 billion each year.

"I think [the fiduciary rule] is a badly needed consumer protection and, while nothing is perfect — except my wife — it was carefully drawn and well thought out," said David Mendels, a CFP and director of planning at Creative Financial Concepts in New York. "The best thing to come out of the proposal is that it has highlighted the problem of conflicted advice."