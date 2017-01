Where the consumer is spending money Friday, 6 Jan 2017 | 6:00 PM ET | 05:16

Forget retail or restaurant stocks — Carter Worth of Cornerstone Macro says the best way to play the consumer could be in the travel space.

"There's a phenomenon where people don't spend on things but rather on experience," Worth said Friday on CNBC's "Options Action."

Worth noted that while many of the consumer stocks have sat out on the recent rally, Carnival, specifically, is emerging as one of the better performers in the sector.