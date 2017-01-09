Trump thanks Fiat, Ford for choosing to invest in the US

President-elect Donald Trump tweeted praise for Fiat Chrysler on Monday after the automaker announced plans to invest in U.S. plants and create jobs, although the automaker later said the decision was "coincidental."
Trump also thanked Ford Motor in a tweet for saying last week it would expand in Michigan rather than build a plant in Mexico. U.S. share prices of both stocks were flat Monday.
Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said Monday the decision to announce the U.S. investments was "coincidental" to Trump's tweets, according to Reuters.
Ford did not immediately return CNBC's request for comment.
@realDonaldTrump: It's finally happening - Fiat Chrysler just announced plans to invest $1BILLION in Michigan and Ohio plants, adding 2000 jobs. This after...
@realDonaldTrump: Ford said last week that it will expand in Michigan and U.S. instead of building a BILLION dollar plant in Mexico. Thank you Ford & Fiat C!
FCA, the U.S. arm of automaker Fiat Chrysler, announced on Sunday that it would invest $1 billion in plants in Michigan and Ohio, which will add 2,000 new jobs in the United States.