Trump's son-in-law Kushner will be named senior advisor to the president, transition official says

Donald Trump will name his son-in-law Jared Kushner senior advisor to the president, a senior transition official told NBC News on Monday.



Kushner, who is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka, has been a close confidante to the president-elect during his campaign and transition after having no previous political experience. The potential for a White House role raised ethical questions due to anti-nepotism laws and Kushner's chief executive role at Kushner Companies, a real estate development firm.

"Mr. Kushner is committed to complying with federal ethics laws and we have been consulting with the Office of Government Ethics regarding the steps he would take," Kushner's lawyer said in a statement to NBC News.



A Washington law firm WilmerHale has advised Kushner on how to navigate the potential ethical problems of taking a position in his father-in-law's White House, according to The New York Times. The firm contends that a law barring presidents from picking relatives for agencies they lead does not apply to the White House, though some experts disagree with that assertion, the Times reported.

The newspaper also said that Kushner plans to resign as Kushner Companies CEO and divest "substantial assets." An advisory role left the possibility that Kushner could have a say in White House policy that would affect his personal holdings.

The Times also reported Saturday that Kushner met with Anbang Insurance Group after the election in November to discuss the redevelopment of 666 Fifth Avenue, a building owned by the Kushner family.

Trump has so far taken few steps to address the potential that his presidency could benefit him or his family financially despite criticism. He has so far resisted calls to establish a blind trust and divest his holdings, but he is expected to give more information about those efforts in a Wednesday press conference.

Trump has defended himself by highlighting that the president is not subject to criminal conflict of interest laws. However, the Office of Government Ethics says presidents have always acted like they are bound by those laws.

— NBC News' Peter Alexander contributed to this report