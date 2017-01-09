    US Markets

    Stocks mixed as earnings season approaches; US oil drops 2.5 percent

    U.S. stocks traded mostly lower on Monday, pulling back from record levels, as investors geared up for the start of earnings season.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 60 points, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 slipped about 0.24 percent, with energy leading decliners, as U.S. oil prices, dropped more than 2 percent to $52.75 per barrel, amid U.S. production worries.

    The Nasdaq composite outperformed, chopping around the flatline, as the iShares Nasdaq biotechnology ETF (IBB) briefly advanced more than 1 percent. Leading IBB higher was Ariad Pharmaceuticals, which spiked more than 70 percent after announcing it's being taken over by pharmaceutical giant Takeda.

    The three major indexes posted new all-time intraday highs on Friday, as the Dow came within a third of a point of hitting the psychological mark of 20,000.

    "Valuations here are rich by almost any measure," said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird. "If we slip into not-so-strong earnings growth, then stocks could be vulnerable."

    Financial giants Bank of America, BlackRock and JPMorgan Chase are among the companies slated to report this week. The financial sector has posted a sharp rally since Donald Trump's U.S. election victory, rising 17.9 percent since Nov. 8, as of Friday's close.

    S&P 500 earnings per share are expected to record a 4.4 percent year-over-year increase, Lindsey Bell, investment strategist at CFRA, said in a Friday note.

    "The key thing for me was how quiet the the pre-announcement season was," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities. "A quiet pre-announcement season portends for a positive earnings season."

    There are no major economic data due Monday, but Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart is scheduled to deliver a speech around midday ET.

    Separately, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said the U.S. central bank should step up its pace of interest-rate increases from the once-a-year pattern it has pursued since 2015, warning of inflation risks if it does not. "I expect that appropriate monetary policy will need to normalize more quickly than over the past year," Rosengren said in prepared remarks.

    Overseas, European equities fell broadly, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index sliding 0.6 percent as the banking sector shed around 2 percent. U.K. stocks bucked the trend, however, as the FTSE 100 rose 0.26 percent on the back of a falling pound.

    Sterling dropped more than 1 percent against the dollar to $1.214, amid talk of Britain drastically reworking trade ties with the European Union after Brexit. The dollar index, which measures the greenback's performance against six other currencies, traded flat.

    U.S. Treasurys rose on Monday, with the two-year note yield slipping to 1.206 percent and the benchmark 10-year note yield falling to 2.377 percent.

    —Reuters contributed to this report.

    On tap this week:

    Monday

    Earnings: Acuity Brands, Commercial Metals, Global Payments, Barracuda Networks

    9:00 a.m. Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren

    12:40 p.m. Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart

    3:00 p.m. Consumer credit

    Tuesday

    Earnings: Synnex

    6:00 a.m. NFIB survey

    10:00 a.m. Wholesale trade

    10:00 a.m. JOLTs

    1:00 p.m. $24 billion 3-year note auction

    Wednesday

    Earnings: KB Home, MSC Industrial

    1 p.m. $20 billion 10-year note auction

    Thursday

    Earnings: Taiwan Semiconductor, Infosys, Shaw Communications, Delta Airlines

    8:30 a.m. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker

    8:45 a.m. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Atlanta Fed's Lockhart on a panel

    8:30 a.m. Initial claims

    8:30 a.m. Import prices

    12:30 p.m. Atlanta Fed's Lockhart

    1:00 p.m. $12 billion 30-year bond auction

    1:15 p.m. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard

    1:45 p.m. Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan

    2:00 p.m. Federal budget

    7:00 p.m. Fed Chair Janet Yellen holds town hall with educators

    Friday

    Earnings: JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, PNC Financial,Wells Fargo, First Republic Bank, BlackRock

    8:30 a.m. Retail sales

    8:30 a.m. PPI

    9:30 a.m. Philadelphia Fed's Harker

    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment

    10:00 a.m. Business inventories

