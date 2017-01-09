Stocks mixed as earnings season approaches; US oil drops 2.5 percent

Pisani: Earnings to be up about 11% for 2017 16 Mins Ago | 02:14

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower on Monday, pulling back from record levels, as investors geared up for the start of earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 60 points, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 slipped about 0.24 percent, with energy leading decliners, as U.S. oil prices, dropped more than 2 percent to $52.75 per barrel, amid U.S. production worries.

The Nasdaq composite outperformed, chopping around the flatline, as the iShares Nasdaq biotechnology ETF (IBB) briefly advanced more than 1 percent. Leading IBB higher was Ariad Pharmaceuticals, which spiked more than 70 percent after announcing it's being taken over by pharmaceutical giant Takeda.

The three major indexes posted new all-time intraday highs on Friday, as the Dow came within a third of a point of hitting the psychological mark of 20,000.

"Valuations here are rich by almost any measure," said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird. "If we slip into not-so-strong earnings growth, then stocks could be vulnerable."

Financial giants Bank of America, BlackRock and JPMorgan Chase are among the companies slated to report this week. The financial sector has posted a sharp rally since Donald Trump's U.S. election victory, rising 17.9 percent since Nov. 8, as of Friday's close.

S&P 500 earnings per share are expected to record a 4.4 percent year-over-year increase, Lindsey Bell, investment strategist at CFRA, said in a Friday note.