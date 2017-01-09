Viral cat video boosts donations, adoptions for Georgia pet shelter

Viral cat videos are a dime a dozen, but this one is helping homeless animals get adopted and boosting shelter donations.
Furkids, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that operates the largest no-kill pet shelter in the southeast, has seen adoption inquiries jump 25 percent since the video was published on Dec. 23.
The video, which has been watched more than 4.1 million times on YouTube, was improvised and created in about 30 minutes at the organization's shelter. Paul Preston, a native Atlantan who works as a contractor with a local rental property management company, endeared viewers with his mock car salesman approach to hawking cats.