Why Jim Cramer is hoping for a sell-off in the market this week

It's never a good thing for the stock market to go in hot into earnings season, Jim Cramer says.

"We want things cool. There is too much heat. That is why I'm hoping we get some more down days this week, just in case the earnings aren't as perfect as they need to be after this historic run," the "Mad Money" host said.

Looking at the overall context of the market, Cramer wasn't impressed. In fact, he thinks that is the major reason why the Dow failed to hit 20,000 again.

The banks have led the rally, especially Bank of America, which has jumped to $22 from $17 since the election, and Goldman Sachs, which has gained 46.5 percent in the past three months.

"The issue with these stocks, so vital to the next leg of the rally, is that they need interest rates to go higher if they are going to keep rising, and interest rates seem to have peaked for the moment," Cramer said.