5 ways Chipotle plans to win back your business

The worst of Chipotle's woes may be behind it — but the burrito chain still has plenty of work ahead to persuade diners to come back to its stores.

After what CEO Steve Ells called the "most challenging [year] we've ever faced in our 23-year history," sales at the chain's established stores turned positive in December for the first month in more than a year. They had been in a downward spiral since last October, when news broke about its highly publicized E. coli outbreak.

Chipotle investors welcomed the news,sending shares up nearly 5 percent Tuesday.

With comparable sales now trending in the right direction — albeit off a 30 percent decline in the prior-year period — Chipotle's management laid out its plans to continue growing these revenues next year, while saving $100 million in costs.

The strategy was outlined Tuesday at the ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Here are five ways the company plans to reel in more customers.