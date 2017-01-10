"There are 275 chiefs of missions around the world, which includes consul generals, so the vast majority of ambassadors worldwide will be staying...[For example] I'm the only person in my embassy who's a political appointee, everyone else is a career diplomat," Wagar explained.



The term career diplomat refers to public servants who work for their country's foreign ministries, versus political appointees who can be people from non-government backgrounds.

"Continuity [under Trump] is there. A lot of times people read the headlines without knowing the underlying facts," Wagar added.

The White House had asked political appointees to submit their letters of resignation by Dec. 7—a common practice for an outgoing administration, State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a daily press briefing on Friday.

"When you're a political appointee for this or any other administration, you have no expectation of staying beyond the inauguration of a new administration....You serve at the pleasure of the president, and when his terms runs out, you have every expectation that your term will run out. That's the way it works," Kirby explained.

—Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.