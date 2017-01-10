After hours buzz: UAL, PE & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:



United Continental — The airline reported December 2016 revenue passenger miles increased 2.6 percent from the same period the prior year. United also said it now expects fourth quarter consolidated passenger unit revenue to decline 1.25 percent to 1.75 percent, versus the prior forecast of a 3 to 4 percent decline. The company said in a release the improvement " is due to stronger than expected close-in bookings and yields during the month of December."

Shares were more than 1.5 percent higher in extended-hours trade.

Parsley Energy — The firm said it has agreed to acquire oil and gas producing properties in the Permian Basin for $607 million in cash and would finance the purchase with an underwritten public offering of 20 million Class A shares. Parsley also said it forecast production growth of nearly 60 percent in the coming year versus 2016.

Shares fell more than 4 percent in after-hours trade.



Veeco Instruments — The company gave fourth-quarter earnings per share guidance of 4 cents to 10 cents, ex-items, topping the 1 cent estimate from FactSet. Veeco, whose technologies enables the manufacture of LEDs and semiconductors, forecast fourth-quarter revenue in a $91 million to $95 million range, roughly in line with the FactSet estimate of $93.4 million. Separately, the firm announced the public offering of $200 million of convertible senior notes due in 2023.

Shares declined nearly 2 percent in after-hours trade.