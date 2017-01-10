Chinese stocks are far from reaching their peak anytime soon but there are some bright spots around on the mainland, according to the chief investment officer and head of emerging market and Asia Pacific equities at JPMorgan Asset Management.

Richard Titherington told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday certain technology and industrial companies could be a good bet for investors in an environment, where the outlook for China remains uncertain.



"I think the growth companies, the Alibabas and the Tencents of this world, (will) continue to do well," said Titherington.



Alibaba has been steadily diversifying its business, making strides in new areas such as cloud computing.



In the quarter that ended Sep. 30, Alibaba reported cloud revenue that climbed 130 percent on-year to $224 million, with growth outpacing that witnessed by the likes of more established cloud players Microsoft, Google and Amazon.



Titherington added that industrial companies that operate in manufacturing and were domestic-facing, could also stand out. Activity in China's manufacturing sector expanded in December according to private and official surveys, pointing to signs of stabilization.