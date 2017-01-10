Alnylam CEO on what's ahead for the biotech up 19% this year

Alnylam CEO John Maraganore provided an update on the company's drug developments in an exclusive interview with CNBC's Meg Tirrell from JPMorgan's Annual Healthcare Conference.



The firm, which develops medicines for genetic diseases using RNA interference (RNAi), a natural process of gene silencing that occurs in various organisms such as plants and animals, believes there are vast opportunities in this area.

The shares are up 19 percent in 2017 following a tough 2016 in which the shares lost nearly half their value.

"The pace of biomedical discovery that's now happening because of the human gene being sequenced fully is remarkable," said Maraganore. "We are seeing advancements of new medicines that we could not even have imagined would've happened 10 years ago."

In this candid conversation, the executive speaks about the state of drug pricing, the firm's strategy for the months ahead and the potential for a new wave of mergers and acquisitions in the biotech space.