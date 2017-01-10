    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asian markets gain; ASX and Nikkei adds 0.3%, Kospi up 0.4%

    Asian shares were positive on Wednesday after major stateside indexes closed mixed as investors prepared for Donald Trump's first full press conference as president-elect.

    Down Under, the ASX 200 gained 0.27 percent in early trade, led strongly by its materials play.

    Base metal prices were up strongly overnight in London on news of better-than-expected producers price inflation in China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had closed 3 percent higher at $5,760 per tonne, while Zinc closed 2 percent to $2,720 a tonne and Lead closed up 3.9 percent to $2,190.

    Major Australian miners surged in early trade: Rio Tinto up 4.54 percent, Fortescue Metals added 3.78 percent and BHP Billiton gained 3.53 percent,

    In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was up 0.26 percent during early trade.

    Toshiba shares were up 2.77 percent at 296.7 yen each, after the Japanese conglomerate met creditors on Tuesday and asked them not to use provisions in debt agreements to call in their loans early so as to give the company time to work out a plan, Reuters reported.

    Toshiba announced on Dec. 27 that it might book a goodwill charge of several billion dollars related to cost overruns at a U.S. nuclear plant construction business.

    Across the Korean strait, the Kospi added 0.37 percent.

    Over at Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.16 percent to close at 19,855.53, while the S&P 500 closed unchanged. The Nasdaq composite finished up 0.36 percent at 5,551.82.

    The dollar index was tracking 102.04 in early Asian trade, compared to yesterday's levels as low as 101.8.

    "The dollar is marking time before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's press conference on Wednesday," said Kathy Lien, managing director of FX Strategy for BK Asset Management, in a note on Tuesday U.S. time.

    "Trump will most likely repeat everything that he previously vowed to achieve while giving little details on specific policy actions. The question then becomes how the markets will react - will they be disappointed by the lack of specificity or encouraged by his pledge to spend," Lien said.

    The Mexican peso was fetching 21.76 per dollar on Wednesday in Asian hours, after falling to a fresh record low overnight ahead of Trump's first press conference. The Mexican peso has plunged nearly 17 percent against the dollar since Trump's surprise victory.

    Against the dollar, the yen was tracking 115.75 around the same levels seen yesterday while Australian dollar continued to gain at $0.7368 at a near one-month high.

    Crude oil prices continued their declines overnight on the stronger dollar and doubts of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' ability to cut production.

    U.S. crude futures were down 2.2 percent to $50.82 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent was down 2.4 percent to $53.60.

