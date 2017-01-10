Asian shares were positive on Wednesday after major stateside indexes closed mixed as investors prepared for Donald Trump's first full press conference as president-elect.

Down Under, the ASX 200 gained 0.27 percent in early trade, led strongly by its materials play.

Base metal prices were up strongly overnight in London on news of better-than-expected producers price inflation in China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had closed 3 percent higher at $5,760 per tonne, while Zinc closed 2 percent to $2,720 a tonne and Lead closed up 3.9 percent to $2,190.

Major Australian miners surged in early trade: Rio Tinto up 4.54 percent, Fortescue Metals added 3.78 percent and BHP Billiton gained 3.53 percent,

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was up 0.26 percent during early trade.

Toshiba shares were up 2.77 percent at 296.7 yen each, after the Japanese conglomerate met creditors on Tuesday and asked them not to use provisions in debt agreements to call in their loans early so as to give the company time to work out a plan, Reuters reported.

Toshiba announced on Dec. 27 that it might book a goodwill charge of several billion dollars related to cost overruns at a U.S. nuclear plant construction business.

Across the Korean strait, the Kospi added 0.37 percent.