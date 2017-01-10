    Tech Transformers

    Barack Obama gets job offer from Spotify CEO to become the ‘president of playlists’

    Barack Obama ends his eight-year tenure as U.S. president in a couple of weeks, but he might not be out of a job for long.

    Music streaming service Spotify has posted a job with the title "President of Playlists", which seems perfectly suited to Obama.

    The role requires someone with a Nobel Peace Prize, which of course Obama won in 2009. Also, knowing famous artists is a plus.

    "Have good relationships with a wide range of artists and musicians. Ever had Kendrick Lamar play at your birthday bash? We'd love to hear about it!," the tongue-in-cheek Spotify job posting reads.


    President Barack Obama
    Cheriss May | NurPhoto | Getty Images
    Another favorable characteristic of the candidate is the ability to "speak passionately about playlists at press events."

    "Let us be clear, you should be nothing short of one of the greatest speakers of all time," the job posting says.

    The opportunity was tweeted out by Spotify CEO Daniel Ek on Monday.

    It follows a quip Obama made recently about waiting for a job offer from Spotify, while he was speaking to Natalia Brzezinski, CEO of Symposium Stockholm, a technology, music and fashion festival in Sweden.

    "I'm still waiting for my job at Spotify ... Cuz' I know y'all loved my playlist," Obama was quoted as saying in an Instagram post by Brzezinski.

    Obama has previously curated playlists for Spotify and his list this summer featured an eclectic mix of songs from "Rock Steady" by Aretha Franklin to "So Ambitious" by Jay Z and Pharrell.

    The outgoing U.S. president has been talking about his plans following Donald Trump's win over Hillary Clinton in November and suggested he will stay in Washington until his youngest daughter finishes high school. He has hinted at remaining in politics, but it leaves the door open for more playlists from Obama.