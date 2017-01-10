Barack Obama gets job offer from Spotify CEO to become the ‘president of playlists’

Barack Obama ends his eight-year tenure as U.S. president in a couple of weeks, but he might not be out of a job for long.

Music streaming service Spotify has posted a job with the title "President of Playlists", which seems perfectly suited to Obama.

The role requires someone with a Nobel Peace Prize, which of course Obama won in 2009. Also, knowing famous artists is a plus.

"Have good relationships with a wide range of artists and musicians. Ever had Kendrick Lamar play at your birthday bash? We'd love to hear about it!," the tongue-in-cheek Spotify job posting reads.