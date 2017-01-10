    BREAKING:  US stocks open mostly flat as investors await Trump news conference, earnings season

    Barracuda Networks beats Street expectations   

    Shares of Barracuda Networks rose more than 8 percent Tuesday in premarket trade after the company reported a quarterly profit 8 cents above estimates, boosted by a 15 percent jump in active subscribers and a 13 percent increase in billings from a year earlier.

    On Monday, the California-based cybersecurity firm posted earnings per share of 22 cents on $88.8 million in revenue. Analysts projected it would report earnings of 14 cents a share on $86.6 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

    The number of active subscribers exceeded 309,000 and dollar-based renewal rate was 90 percent for the quarter. It said billings for the quarter were $100.4 million, compared with $89.0 million last year.

    "The threat landscape is complex and constantly evolving. As threats become more sophisticated, security remains a top priority for customers," President and CEO BJ Jenkins said in a statement.

    The stock is up more than 10 percent year to date.

