    Brookdale shares jumped 15% after report of sale

    Enes Kanter #11 of the Oklahoma City Thunder visits with elderly residents for a game of bingo on November 29, 2016 at the Brookdale Village Senior Living Community in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
    Zach Beeker | NBAE | Getty Images
    Shares of Brookdale Senior Living soared Tuesday on a report that it may be bought out.

    Dow Jones reported the senior center company is in early discussions to sell all or parts of its company to private equity firm Blackstone.

    Neither Brookdale nor Blackstone responded immediately to requests for comment from CNBC.

    Brookdale shares closed up more than 15 percent after being briefly halted.

    The largest operator of senior living centers, Brookdale offers assisted living, memory care and other services to more than 100,000 residents in 1,000 communities across the United States, according to its website.

