Credit extension for Toshiba is the best solution for now: Analyst

"It really is in the banks best interest to extend credit further to Toshiba and try to get it back on its feet," said Roger Kay, president and founder of Endpoint Technologies Associates, in a Squawk Box interview.

He added that Toshiba's semiconductor business is still healthy, and there's speculative talk that the company could sell some of that business to raise cash and appease banks.

It is also important to note that Toshiba's goodwill impairment is a non-cash event, said Damien Thong, analyst at Macquarie Capital Securities, in a note on Monday.

Thong also added that "Toshiba's liquidity is likely more than enough to cover bond redemptions and capex (capital spending) over the next year even without operating cash inflows or fresh external financing beyond the untapped commitment line."

The Japanese conglomerate announced on Dec. 27 that it might book goodwill charges of "several billion U.S. dollars" related to its U.S. subsidiary Westinghouse Electric's nuclear acquisition, and which will impact Toshiba's financials. Since the announcement, shares of Toshiba have tumbled 23 percent.