Credit extension for Toshiba is the best solution for now: Analyst

The best option is for Toshiba's lenders to keep credit flowing but beyond that, the conglomerate also needs a complete overhaul at the top, the president of a market intelligence company said on Wednesday.
Toshiba met with creditors on Tuesday to negotiate credit terms and request that they don't use the provision in debt agreements to call in their loans early, so as to give the embattled company time to work out a plan, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Toshiba's main lenders agreed to continue backing the 142-year old electronics conglomerate, but additional capital support will depend on its turnaround plan, Nikkei Asian Review reported early on Wednesday.