Davos 2017 takes place amid a new world ‘disorder’

Business and political leaders across the world are getting ready for this year's Davos edition, but the political context in which they will be meeting is completely new.

Following the election of Donald Trump in the U.S. and the British vote to leave the EU, companies are taking a more "defensive" approach. At the same time, experts believe that China will strengthen its influence as a world power as the U.S. takes a more protectionist view.

"Corporations, if you will, I think they are going to be on the defensive potentially on the back foot at Davos for the first time in a long time," John Studzinski, vice chairman of Blackstone, told CNBC on Tuesday.

According to Studzinski, there has been a "drastic policy shift from 2008, which was very much an international financial crisis to today where you have people and governments focusing on challenging the status quo and going from big international concerns to pure domestic populist issues."

A surge in support for populist views was evident in 2016 and populism continues to dominate market concerns going into 2017. The surprising votes in Britain and the U.S. caused some market turmoil, but above all they raised uncertainty regarding their next policy directions.