Early movers: YHOO, VRX, CUDA, UNH, BABA, JNJ, GS & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Yahoo — Yahoo will change its name and scale down its board of directors following the sale of its internet assets to Verizon. Yahoo will be known as "Altaba" once the deal is complete, and Chief Executive Marissa Mayer will be among those stepping down as directors.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals — Valeant is selling three skincare brands to France's L'Oreal in a deal worth $1.3 billion in cash. Separately, Valeant announced a deal to sell its Dendreon cancer business to China's Sanpower for $820 million. CEO Joseph Papa will discuss the latest deals on CNBC's Halftime Report at 12 p.m. ET.

Barracuda Networks — Barracuda reported adjusted quarterly profit of 22 cents per share, beating estimates by 8 cents a share. The cybersecurity firm's revenue also beat forecasts. Results were boosted by a 15 percent jump in active subscribers and a 13 percent increase in billings from a year earlier.

Alibaba — Alibaba expects a new small business initiative to create one million U.S. jobs. Chairman Jack Ma detailed the plan to bring U.S. small businesses onto the company's e-commerce platform following a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump.

UnitedHealth Group — The insurer's Optum unit is buying Surgical Care Affiliates for about $2.3 billion in cash and stock. Surgical Care runs outpatient surgery centers and a handful of surgical hospitals.

Johnson & Johnson — J&J will issue a report next month on the pricing of its prescription drugs, detailing increases and average prices after discounts as part of an effort to address public concerns about drug pricing.

Chemours — The chemicals maker will sell the historic DuPont Building to privately held real estate firm Buccini/Pollin Group and then lease back office space. Chemours was formerly part of DuPont before being spun off last July.

Rent-A-Center — Chief Executive Officer Robert Davis has left the company, a month after Chief Financial Officer Guy Constant departed. The rent-to-own company's founder and chairman, Mark Speese, has taken over temporarily as chief executive.

Alphabet — The company's Google unit is in talks to sell its satellite business to satellite imagery startup Planet Labs, according to a Dow Jones report.

Columbia Banking System — Columbia is buying fellow regional bank Pacific Continental for about $644 million, or $27.85 per share in stock. That compares to Pacific Continental's closing price of $20.80 per share on Monday.

WD-40 — WD-40 reported quarterly profit of 82 cents per share, 5 cents a share shy of estimates. Revenue for the lubricant maker fell short of forecasts, as well. The company cited uncertainties in Mexico and Russia among the factors hurting its results, along with currency factors.

Hostess Brands — The snack maker voluntarily recalled its limited edition white peppermint Hostess Twinkies because of concerns about salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported as yet, however.

Southwest Airlines — The airline said it expects its passenger revenue per available seat mile for the fourth quarter to decline 3 percent to 4 percent compared to the year-earlier quarter.

Priceline Group — Citi rates Priceline "buy" in new coverage, given its dominant position in the online travel market and its current valuation. Citi is also positive long-term on Expedia, but rates it a "sell" for now based on near-term risks to consensus forecasts.

Goldman Sachs — Citi downgraded Goldman to "sell" from "neutral" in a valuation call following the recent run-up for the financials group.

Twilio — Canaccord Genuity upgraded the messaging technology company's stock to "buy" from "hold," calling it a good value following a recent pullback in the share price.