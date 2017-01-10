    Europe Markets

    European markets seen lower with fresh concerns over Italian banks

    Bourses in Europe should start Tuesday's session moving south as concerns over the Italian banking system and the implementation of an OPEC deal continue to grow.

    The FTSE is seen 13 points down at 7,226,the German DAX should open 29 points lower at 11,535,the French CAC is set to start 12 points down at 4,873 and the Italian bourse is seen 72 points lower at 19,309.

    Two Italian banks, Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, which were rescued last year, are to propose a deal with disgruntled shareholders that could cost the banks more than 600 million euros ($634 million). According to Reuters, the two banks are seen as the next big issue in the Italian banking system.

    Airbus is reportedly set to post an 8 percent increase in its 2016 deliveries, according to Reuters, bringing the European planemaker closer to rival Boeing.

    Meanwhile, oil prices extended losses seen during U.S. trading on Monday as investors remain concerned that record crude exports from Iraq will affect the implementation of the OPEC deal to cut production.

    On Tuesday's calendar will be the release of the World Bank Global Economic Prospects report. President Barack Obama is also giving a farewell address later in the day.

