Full interview with Larry Summers on why Trump's tax reform plan won't work

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers believes tax reforms proposed by President-elect Donald Trump would increase inequality, put a burden on government programs, incite trade wars and ultimately harm the global economy.



"Unfortunately, the potential reforms identified by House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) and President-elect Donald Trump appear likely to do significant damage to the tax base and to the U.S. and global economies," Summers wrote in a Washington Post op-ed.

In an exclusive conversation, Summers explains to CNBC why trying to reinvent corporate tax laws rather than focusing on fixing loopholes could be detrimental to the economy.

