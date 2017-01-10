Futures point to mixed open on Wall Street; economic data eyed

On the data front, Tuesday will see NFIB's small business survey results for December released at 6 a.m ET followed by wholesale trade and job openings and labour turnover survey (JOLTS) for November released at 10 a.m ET.

On the earnings front tech company Synnex is due to report after the market close.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.25 percent lower on Tuesday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.29 percent lower, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.79 percent lower.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.17 a barrel on Tuesday morning, up 0.4 percent, while U.S. crude was around $52.22 a barrel, up 0.5 percent.

Oil prices inched higher as investor optimism increased that both OPEC and non OPEC producers would stick to a planned production cut.