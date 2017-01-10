Here's what you can expect from advertisers at this year's Super Bowl

With under a month to go until the Super Bowl on February 5, CNBC takes a look some of the brands involved in one of sport's most commercial ventures.

Last year's broadcaster CBS was said to be charging $5 million for a 30-second advertising slot during the event, according to CBS president and CEO Leslie Moonves speaking on a quarterly earnings call in August 2015, while this year's broadcaster Fox is thought to be pushing for more than $5 million according to a source cited by Variety. So those running ads are already promoting their activity to get the most from their ad dollars.