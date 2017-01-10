    BREAKING:  Early movers: YHOO, VRX, CUDA, UNH, BABA, JNJ, GS & more

    Marketing Media Money

    Here's what you can expect from advertisers at this year's Super Bowl

    With under a month to go until the Super Bowl on February 5, CNBC takes a look some of the brands involved in one of sport's most commercial ventures.

    Last year's broadcaster CBS was said to be charging $5 million for a 30-second advertising slot during the event, according to CBS president and CEO Leslie Moonves speaking on a quarterly earnings call in August 2015, while this year's broadcaster Fox is thought to be pushing for more than $5 million according to a source cited by Variety. So those running ads are already promoting their activity to get the most from their ad dollars.


    GoDaddy

    Web hosting company GoDaddy, which opted not to advertise during last year's Super Bowl, is coming back in 2017 with a product launch ad, which will blend "iconic images and humor," according to a release posted online. "This is more than a simple brand play. This year, we're going to take viewers on a fun ride that engages them around our latest product," said Chief Marketing Officer Barb Rechterman.

    It hasn't yet released its commercial, but it has previously attracted controversy, having pulled its 2015 spot featuring a cute puppy whose owner had planned to sell it online.

    The Kraft Heinz Company - Devour

    Frozen food brand Devour is to advertise "during an extremely high profile sporting event this February," according to a post on the Devour Bowl website. Brands are wary of using the term Super Bowl, because rights owner NFL fiercely protects the name, so they use terms like "the biggest football event of the year," as Kraft Heinz has done. Devour is looking for a "regular guy" to star in its halftime ad.

    AB InBev – Bud Light and Busch

    Bud Light ad
    Source: Anheuser-Busch InBev

    AB InBev's Bud Light is the official beer of the NFL, in a deal that's worth a reported $1.2 billion and continues until 2022. It's making its sponsorship pay, with a gold can promotion where one fan will win five decades worth of Super Bowl tickets. The brewer hasn't revealed its plans for Bud Light advertising, however it will be promoting sister beer Busch – a value brand – at the event, according to reports.

    Pepsi

    Lady Gaga will headline Pepsi's halftime show, her second performance at the event after she sang the national anthem in 2016. The soft drinks brand will promote its zero sugar variant during the show, and has launched a competition for fans to be special guests at the show. Pepsi hasn't yet released its ad, but last year's debuted online three days before the event, so watch this space.

    Avocados from Mexico

    The avocado brand claims on its website to be the first fresh produce company to "run a big game TV ad" (aka a Super Bowl spot) which it did in 2015 featuring former NFL players Doug Flutie and Jerry Rice. Last year, it ran an ad featuring aliens looking at strange wonders from planet Earth, such as Rubik's cubes, airplanes and emojis, as well as guacamole made from Avocados from Mexico. This year the company says it will focus on a health message, according to an online statement – and arguably it has a job to do to explain the benefits of avocados' good - or monounsaturated - fat.

    Audi

    The car manufacturer confirmed to CNBC.com by email that it is to advertise during the Super Bowl this year, but no further information is available at this stage. In 2016, it used David Bowie's "Starman" as a soundtrack to its "Commander" spot featuring a retired astronaut and its 205 mph R8 V10 model, but did not run any advertising during 2015's big game.

    While it used last week's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas to announce the development of a self-driving car, it is more likely to promote a specific model at the Super Bowl. It is currently highlighting its 2017 A4 Allroad model on YouTube.


    Febreze and Mr Clean

    Procter and Gamble rocked the Super Bowl in 2015 with its "#LikeAGirl" ad for Always, a one-minute version of a three-minute ad that has been watched more than 63 million times. This year, it's the turn of cleaning products Febreze and Mr Clean, both of which are slated for 30-second spots, according to a spokesperson for the brand who CNBC.com contacted by email.

