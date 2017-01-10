History is unkind to investors hopeful over OPEC deal: Analyst

The OPEC deal to curtail global oil production has become shrouded in doubt after the cartel's second-largest oil producing nation posted record high export figures in December.
Oil prices slumped by 4 percent on Monday as Iraq's southern Basra ports reached a record high of 3.51 million barrels per day (b/d) in December, according to the oil ministry.
"The sad thing is that history suggests (OPEC countries) do not tend to stick to this kind of deal… I mean it is probably in their interest to but investors could well be disappointed," James Butterfill, head of research at ETF Securities told CNBC in a phone interview on Tuesday.