Hostess Brands issues voluntary recall of its holiday white peppermint Hostess Twinkies

Hostess Brands on Tuesday issued a voluntary recall of its holiday white peppermint Hostess Twinkies.

The company said it is voluntarily recalling the product due to a recall by ingredient provider Blommer Chocolate Co. of its confectionary coating. The coating contains milk powder ingredients recalled by Valley Milk Products, due to a concern over salmonella contamination.

No illnesses have been reported to date, and none of the coating sampled has tested positive for salmonella.

—Reuters contributed to this report.