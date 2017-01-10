Hostess Brands issues voluntary recall of its holiday white peppermint Hostess Twinkies

    BREAKING:  Early movers: YHOO, VRX, CUDA, UNH, BABA, JNJ, GS & more

    Source: Hostess Brands
    Hostess Brands on Tuesday issued a voluntary recall of its holiday white peppermint Hostess Twinkies.

    The company said it is voluntarily recalling the product due to a recall by ingredient provider Blommer Chocolate Co. of its confectionary coating. The coating contains milk powder ingredients recalled by Valley Milk Products, due to a concern over salmonella contamination.

    No illnesses have been reported to date, and none of the coating sampled has tested positive for salmonella.

