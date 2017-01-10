Value investor Mario Gabelli, founder and CEO of Gamco Investors, shared his top stock picks and market views in an exclusive interview with CNBC's Scott Wapner on Tuesday.

On Goldman Sachs: "I don't see any reason to not think it will do quite well over the next five years," he said. "The investment banks and commercial banks ... fundamentals are terrific. The underpinnings are great."

On Viacom: "They have wonderful assets around the world," Gabelli said. "New production has to be turned around. ... I think they will turn it around in two or three years. They'll fill up the pipeline. They'll announce some deals."

He also discussed:

Bank consolidation

Media industry



Donald Trump's economic agenda

U.S. economy

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Inflation

Janus Capital

Mars' agreement to buy pet-care company VCA



Other pet-related stock ideas

